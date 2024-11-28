Sam Scott’s Holiday Studio Opening this weekend November 30 - December 1, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Sam Scott holiday pottery sale this weekend

Shoreline ceramic artist, Sam Scott, will be opening his studio for his 2024 Holiday Studio Opening.

It will be this weekend, Saturday, November 30th, 10-5pm and Sunday, December 1st, 12-4pm.


18502 6th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

He will have lots of work available!


To set up an appointment if you cannot make it or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com, go to his website www.samscottpottery.com or call 206-542-1944.



