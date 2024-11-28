Sam Scott’s Holiday Studio Opening this weekend November 30 - December 1, 2024
Thursday, November 28, 2024
|Sam Scott holiday pottery sale this weekend
Shoreline ceramic artist, Sam Scott, will be opening his studio for his 2024 Holiday Studio Opening.
It will be this weekend, Saturday, November 30th, 10-5pm and Sunday, December 1st, 12-4pm.
To set up an appointment if you cannot make it or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com, go to his website www.samscottpottery.com or call 206-542-1944.
0 comments:
Post a Comment