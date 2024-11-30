December 2024 calendar for the Shoreline Teen Center
Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Shoreline Teen Center is still open during regular program hours during Richmond Highlands Park upgrades!
Hours
- Free drop-in, middle school - 18 years Mondays - Fridays 2:30pm - 6:00pm
- Wednesday Early Release 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Friday Late Nights 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Saturday Late Nights - Middle School Night! 6:00pm - 10:30pm
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont ave N Shoreline WA 98133 for youth aged middle school-18 years old.
We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge.
All Calendar Activities start at 3:30pm, daily activities are subject to change. For more information email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov
Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at shorelinewa.gov/teens under the Teen Program Updates drop-down menu.
Upcoming program closures: December 6th, 24th, 25th, 31st, and January 1st
Learn more at shorelinewa.gov/teens or on instagram at @shorelineteenprograms
