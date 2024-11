December 2024 calendar for the Shoreline Teen Center

The Shoreline Teen Center is still open during regular program hours during Richmond Highlands Park upgrades! The Shoreline Teen Center is still open during regular program hours during Richmond Highlands Park upgrades!

Free drop-in, middle school - 18 years Mondays - Fridays 2:30pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday Early Release 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday Late Nights 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday Late Nights - Middle School Night! 6:00pm - 10:30pm





We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge.









Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at



Upcoming program closures: December 6th, 24th, 25th, 31st, and January 1st



Learn more at





The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont ave N Shoreline WA 98133 for youth aged middle school-18 years old.