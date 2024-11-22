Tell Sound Transit what you think - survey open until December 20, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

Sound Transit wants to hear from its passengers and has issued a Passenger Experience Survey.

This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how they’re doing.

What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears. 
  • Take the 15-minute passenger experience survey, and 
  • you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in their raffle.
This survey pinpoints areas for improvement
  • accessibility, 
  • availability, 
  • cleanliness, 
  • safety, 
  • maintenance,
  • passenger support.
The survey is open until December 20, 2024. 

It takes about fifteen minutes and offers opportunities for your comments.

The survey is here



