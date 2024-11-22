Tell Sound Transit what you think - survey open until December 20, 2024
Friday, November 22, 2024
This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how they’re doing.
What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears.
- Take the 15-minute passenger experience survey, and
- you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in their raffle.
- accessibility,
- availability,
- cleanliness,
- safety,
- maintenance,
- passenger support.
It takes about fifteen minutes and offers opportunities for your comments.
The survey is here
