LFP wants help from citizens to set spending and cutting priorities in 2025 budget - respond by November 25, 2024

Community Survey: We Need Your Input!





However, the rising costs to maintain these services are outpacing the revenue we collect through fees, property taxes, and other sources.





Here are a few examples:

911 dispatch services: Increased by $284,000 annually

Jail costs: Increased by $350,000 over the past two years

Insurance costs: Increased by $109,000

Public defense for our court system: $30,000 higher annually

Police pay: Below market value, risking employee retention At the same time, annual property tax revenue growth is capped at just 1%, which means our revenue increase in 2024 was just under $34,500—far below inflation.



How to Participate



Your feedback is essential as we work together to ensure a sustainable future for Lake Forest Park. The survey is confidential and takes about 10 minutes. Please choose one option per household:

Online: Visit LFPcommunitysurvey.com

By Phone: Call 206-291-0746 to complete the survey with a representative.

By Mail: Complete the survey and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.

Please use the PIN code at the top of your survey letter for anonymity and security. Thank you for helping us build a strong, sustainable community!





As a full-service city, Lake Forest Park provides essential services including road maintenance, sewer and stormwater utilities, parks and recreation, a dedicated police force, and our own court system.