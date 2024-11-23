Live & Local: Magic Key ukulele group to perform at the Underground Holiday Market Saturday



Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele brings holiday cheer to the ShoreLake Arts Underground Holiday Market from 12 noon to 1:45pm on Saturday, November 23, 2024 playing favorite holiday classics and new seasonal takes on ukulele pop, rock, swing, jazz and much more.





Family friendly, fun entertainment. Come enjoy the cheer of the season and take in the crafts and foods and breathe in the holidays with family and friends at the Shorelake Arts Underground Holiday Market







