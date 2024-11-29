Small business Saturday November 30, 2024



Small Business Saturday is on November 30, 2024, and it's the perfect time to support the amazing small businesses that make our community thrive.





From unique shops to delicious eateries, every purchase helps fuel our local economy and keeps Shoreline vibrant.





Let’s make this holiday season count by shopping small and making a big impact!





--Shoreline Chamber of Commerce







