Wind already blowing in Shoreline - trees down by Westminster Way

Power outages in the north end 5:51pm

We are already seeing power outages. Here's the link to the City Light outage map. My lights are flickering, which usually means that someone south of me has lost power.





There's a whole cluster of outages near I-5 around 120th - I counted nine, with one to seven customers each, which usually means a branch on a local power line.





But the evening is young and this is supposed to go all night.







