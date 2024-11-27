Cheerleader day camp for K-5 on January 3, 2025
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
We’re excited to invite your cheerleader to our 2025 Cheer Day Camp for another fun-filled, action-packed day!
Key Details:
- Camp Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Location: Shorewood High School
- Age Group: current K-5
- Activities: learn dance and cheers, crafts and cookie decorating
- Cost: $40 for pregregistion before 12/19 (price increases to $50 after 12/19)
Simply click the link below to complete your registration. It’s quick and easy, and spaces fill up fast, so don’t wait!
SW CHEER DAY CAMP 2025
We can’t wait to have your cheerleader join us! If you have any questions or need more information, feel free to reach out.
