Cheerleader day camp for K-5 on January 3, 2025

Wednesday, November 27, 2024


We’re excited to invite your cheerleader to our 2025 Cheer Day Camp for another fun-filled, action-packed day!

Key Details:
  • Camp Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Location: Shorewood High School
  • Age Group: current K-5
  • Activities: learn dance and cheers, crafts and cookie decorating
  • Cost: $40 for pregregistion before 12/19 (price increases to $50 after 12/19)
How to Register:

Simply click the link below to complete your registration. It’s quick and easy, and spaces fill up fast, so don’t wait!

SW CHEER DAY CAMP 2025

We can’t wait to have your cheerleader join us! If you have any questions or need more information, feel free to reach out.



