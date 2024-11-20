Storybooks & Swordfights: Build a D&D Character to Explore Identity - Thursday November 21, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024


STORYBOOKS & SWORDFIGHTS : A Library Role Playing Game event series
Sponsored by a generous grant from the Washington State Library

Build a D&D Character to Explore Identity
Thursday, November 21 6:00pm 
Room 4202 (Parking is free during this time!) or Zoom

This interactive activity will focus on character creation with an eye toward self-representation and exploring different identities. 

While gamers create a character sheet for an role playing game experience, they will explore the ways in which a fictional setting allows us to explore our own identities and to better understand the experiences of others.

Open to the community. Register here.


