Great Library of Candlekeep: A D&D 5e Adventure at Shoreline Community College December 3, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024


STORYBOOKS & SWORDFIGHTS : A LIBRARY Role Playing Game (RPG)
Sponsored by a generous grant from the Washington State Library

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 5pm

Shoreline Community College Library
Room 4202 (Parking is free during this time!)
 
Torrey Stenmark will guide players through an exciting Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition adventure that takes place in the library of Candlekeep. 

Players will have a thrilling experience where they can explore identity, class, race, and power structures within the fantasy world of Faerun with a party of adventurers they must collaborate with or perish!

