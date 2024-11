Photo by Curtis Campbell To no one's surprise, Shoreline Schools were closed on Wednesday November 20, 2024 in the aftermath of Tuesday's winds which brought power outages and downed trees. To no one's surprise, Shoreline Schools were closed on Wednesday November 20, 2024 in the aftermath of Tuesday's winds which brought power outages and downed trees.





In addition to the day's school closure, all afternoon and evening events at our schools were also canceled for Wednesday.





They are waiting to make a decision about holding school on Thursday.