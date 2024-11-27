WSDOT Northwest Region Deputy Communications Manager (WMS Band 2)

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$89,258 - $114,471 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled professional Deputy Communications Manager in the Northwest Region. The Northwest Region Deputy Communications Manager leads and manages a team of design communicators who support projects in the design phase that are focused on delivering environmentally conscious, sustainable, context-based work that achieve the purpose and need for the lowest cost while considering all users, fostering livable communities and modally integrated transportation systems. This position also works to support the Management of Mobility planning work within Northwest Region.This position plays a pivotal role in delivering on WSDOT’s advancement of environmental justice by supporting ongoing opportunities for public involvement, community engagement and outreach on agency work before delivering a project to construction. As such, this position will support regional planning work performed by Management of Mobility under the Urban Mobility and Access Megaprograms (UMAM) in delivering HEAL Act, Complete Streets and EJ requirements.Additionally, this position plays a lead role in transforming how the region communicates and engages with employees and is responsible for developing and delivering a robust internal communications program. This position will lead, plan, organize and provide subject matter expertise on internal communications for the regions 1,300 employees.