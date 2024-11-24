Power restored in Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park
Sunday, November 24, 2024
--and if the headline isn't true, contact your utility.
|Only one outage for City Light
Right now, 11pm on Sunday November 24, 2024, there is one customer in Green Lake whose power is out due to an equipment failure. Otherwise the north end has power, including all of Lake Forest Park.
Snohomish county PUD is still struggling to restore power in the county. Their message:
PUD Service Area Update:
"11/24/24 4:20 PM - Crews will continue to work through the night restoring power with a focus on the greater Snohomish area.
"We currently have 45 line and tree crews in the field. Work will be at a slow and steady pace as we make complex repairs that often only impact a handful of customers.
"If we are not currently working on your outage, we appreciate your patience. We will continue to work until all power is restored. A general update for this region will be provided tomorrow around 10am."
Having said that, there are only a few outages in Woodway and Edmonds. Most of the PUD outages are toward the mountains.
Puget Sound Energy is dealing with fallen trees tangled in wires all over their service area. They have started posting photos where their crews look more like lumberjacks than linemen. They also have to turn off restored areas in order to work on damaged areas.
PSE is now warning customers it might be Tuesday before power is restored.
--Diane Hettrick
