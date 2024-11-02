Learn about your 2025 Medicare options on November 8, 2024 at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Saturday, November 2, 2024
The annual Medicare enrollment period ends December 7, 2024.
MedAdvise Licensed Broker, Carrie Hagel. will discuss the 2025 changes to Medicare options in a session on November 8, 2024 11am at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg. G Shoreline, WA 98155
Free, but registration required due to limited space. Call the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to reserve your seat 206-365-1536.
