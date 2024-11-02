Chemical spill by Costco Business Center in Lynnwood

South County fire hazmat team search for chemical leak

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters contained a chemical spill involving a semi-truck outside of Costco Business Center in Lynnwood. South County Firefighters contained a chemical spill involving a semi-truck outside of Costco Business Center in Lynnwood.

Hazmat technicians responded to the spill shortly after 10:30am and wore special protective suits to access the truck’s trailer, where a container was leaking.



Firefighters took samples and conducted air monitoring before determining the spill involved a low-hazard chemical used in water treatment. About 60 gallons spilled before firefighters plugged the leak.

Costco and the state Department of Ecology will determine the next steps of cleanup.



