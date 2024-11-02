Chemical spill by Costco Business Center in Lynnwood
Saturday, November 2, 2024
|South County fire hazmat team search for chemical leak
Photo courtesy South County Fire
South County Firefighters contained a chemical spill involving a semi-truck outside of Costco Business Center in Lynnwood.
Hazmat technicians responded to the spill shortly after 10:30am and wore special protective suits to access the truck’s trailer, where a container was leaking.
Firefighters took samples and conducted air monitoring before determining the spill involved a low-hazard chemical used in water treatment. About 60 gallons spilled before firefighters plugged the leak.
Costco and the state Department of Ecology will determine the next steps of cleanup.
Firefighters took samples and conducted air monitoring before determining the spill involved a low-hazard chemical used in water treatment. About 60 gallons spilled before firefighters plugged the leak.
Costco and the state Department of Ecology will determine the next steps of cleanup.
Thanks to Everett Fire Department for your help with this response.
0 comments:
Post a Comment