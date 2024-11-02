Chemical spill by Costco Business Center in Lynnwood

Saturday, November 2, 2024

South County fire hazmat team search for chemical leak
Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters contained a chemical spill involving a semi-truck outside of Costco Business Center in Lynnwood.

Hazmat technicians responded to the spill shortly after 10:30am and wore special protective suits to access the truck’s trailer, where a container was leaking.

Firefighters took samples and conducted air monitoring before determining the spill involved a low-hazard chemical used in water treatment. About 60 gallons spilled before firefighters plugged the leak.
Costco and the state Department of Ecology will determine the next steps of cleanup.

Thanks to Everett Fire Department for your help with this response.


Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  