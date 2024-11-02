Hong "Richard" Brooks 1967-2024

Richard Brooks 1967-2024 Hong "Richard" Brooks passed away on the morning of Friday, October 25, 2024 at the age of 57 due to an unexpected cardiac event. He is survived by his children, Archie and Ashley Brooks. Hong "Richard" Brooks passed away on the morning of Friday, October 25, 2024 at the age of 57 due to an unexpected cardiac event. He is survived by his children, Archie and Ashley Brooks.





Richard Brooks was born in Vietnam on January 6, 1967 to parents Archie and Hong "Mary" Brooks. As a young child, he immigrated with his family to the U.S., establishing themselves in the state of Washington.





Richard Brooks was raised in the city of Shoreline, where he attended Shorewood High School.





Richard’s outgoing personality attracted many friends and loved ones over the years with his infectious smile, generous heart, and sense of humor.





Richard’s hobbies included dance, music, movies, travel, video games, gym, golf and of course - his infamous toy collection. He was a jack of many trades but most would say Fatherhood was where he shined the brightest, with his greatest accomplishment: his children.





His wake is at 11am on 11/8/2024 at Becks Funeral home in Edmonds, WA.







