Plans for roundabout construction on Ballinger Way in 2025

Design for roundabout on Ballinger Way

The City of Lake Forest Park will be constructing a roundabout on Ballinger Way NE in 2025. It will be located at the intersection of SR-104 (Ballinger Way NE), 40th Place NE, and NE 184th Street.





The project will include a single-lane roundabout, new sidewalks and shared use pathways, four new pedestrian crossings with refuge islands, and improved street lighting.



Looking towards the future with safety, efficiency, and the environment in mind, this project will allow our community to grow mindfully while also improving air quality and providing the infrastructure necessary to promote non-vehicular travel along the SR-104 corridor.



What to Expect



Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025 and be completed by Fall 2026. Over this 18-month period, work will occur alternately on the northbound and southbound sections of SR-104, resulting in reduced traffic lanes managed by flaggers.



