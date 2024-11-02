David Paul Williams to speak at meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers on November 12, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Fly fisher David Paul Williams

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes David Paul Williams as our guest speaker on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. 

He will present “Washington Fly Fishing: From Desert to Salt” beginning with Desert Lakes and ending with Puget Sound.

Mr. Williams is a widely published fly fishing author who has been fly fishing since he was 10 years old..

The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, and is open to all. Please join us for our last meeting of 2024.

