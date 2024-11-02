Stephanie Anne Johnson in recital at Richmond Beach Congregational Church Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church opens their 24-25 season with an appearance by stellar local performer Stephanie Anne Johnson!



A singer’s talent is complete when they can bring a crowded dive bar to a collective hush and also get one of the biggest audiences on the planet to a collective standing ovation.





Stephanie Anne Johnson is that special singer. Stephanie can don a cowboy hat and sing over a slide as old timers weep.





And they wowed the judges on the immensely popular NBC TV series The Voice, showcasing their gifts.



Perhaps it’s no surprise that Johnson is so affecting. Their mantra, after all, is “Find your joy and go there.”





Their prowess exudes whether they are singing the Black national anthem - Lift Every Voice and Sing - to a packed auditorium or whether they're cooing acoustic lullabies to Saturday night tavern regulars.





Their music, which is rooted in all that’s American, expresses the pain of the past, the roots of the down home, and the hope that hard work will lead to proper reward.





Stephanie Anne Johnson has opened for acts that include Bernie Sanders, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples, Robert Cray, Joseph, Cedric Burnside, Black Joe Lewis, and the Indigo Girls.





Mark your calendar for this wonderful hour of music with Stephanie and their guitar!







Sunday, November 3, 2024 - 2pm

Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)



About the recital series:

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.





Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the talents of your community, let the Recital Series at RBCC be your destination for memorable musical encounters.







