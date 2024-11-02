Einstein and Kellogg fare well in middle school cross country championships

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Einstein (left) and Kellogg Middle Schools

SNO KING MS Cross Country Championships were held at Shoreline Stadium on Wednesday October 30, 2024. 

The SNO KING MS comprises middle schools from Shoreline, Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett School Districts.

Team Champs:
  • 7th Grade Girls: College Place (Edmonds SD)
  • 8th Grade Girls: College Place (Edmonds SD)
  • 7th Grade Boys: Einstein (Shoreline SD)
  • 8th Grade Boys: Kellogg (Shoreline SD)


