Lake Forest Park Garden Club meets November 12, 2024 with speaker Julie O'Donald

On Tuesday November 12, 2024 the Lake Forest Park Garden Club will have their meeting and special speaker.

Location: LFP Town Center Upper level, stage site.

Ballinger and Bothell Way NE, LFP 98155





General meeting a 9:30am, followed by a short break with cookies, etc. and then our speaker at 10:30am (Usually lasts 1 hr)



Please feel free to join us for this talk. You may attend twice for free and then we ask that you join the club. Dues $35 a year. Meet from Sept to May.





We have a Christmas party - Potluck picnic - Garden Party (also potluck), and a tour of three of our members' gardens every year. Also some day trips to different plant, garden sites.



Description of talk for Julie O'Donald



Julie O'Donald is a Backyard Wildlife Habitat Steward, garden naturalist, citizen scientist and retired Master Gardener with over 30 years experience creating wildlife friendly gardens.





She has focused on the use of native plants in the home landscape and the benefits that specific native plants offer to wildlife. Julie's habitat garden has been featured in Pacific Horticulture, The Butterfly Gardener, and Sunset Magazine.



