Miracle on 34th Street, The Play opens November 22, 2024 at Edmonds Driftwood Players



Miracle on 34th Street, The Play

“Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming holiday production of Miracle on 34th Street, The Play, at the Wade James Theatre, November 22 - December 15, 2024.

"Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.

"As we celebrate our 66th Season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.” -Katie Soulé, Managing Director



SHOW SYNOPSIS: By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for.





Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.



WHEN: November 22-December 15, 2024 –

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm,

Sundays at 2pm.

Additional 2pm performances have been added for Saturday 11/30 and 12/7.

There will be no Thursday performance on Thanksgiving. (16 total performances). WHERE:



Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds

$28 General Adults (ages 19-59);

$25 Youth/Senior/Military.

Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or

by phone at 425-774-9600.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.



Adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine DaviesBased upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture Miracle on 34th Street