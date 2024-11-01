Time Change AGAIN !!

Friday, November 1, 2024

Cartoon by Whitney Potter

Time to change the clocks. Set them one hour back before you go to bed on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The official time change is Sunday - but Sunday starts at midnight.

At least we gain an hour this time.

Not everyone appreciates the change (gosh is our cartoonist registering an opinion? he has lots of company). Washington and multiple other states approved the change years ago. However, it would require an act of congress to make it happen - unless we chose to stay on Standard Time.

Fine for people in sunny states, but we need every ounce of daylight we can muster.

Don't forget to change your clocks.

--Editor


