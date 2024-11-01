Shoreline's middle school musicians to perform at Benaroya Hall November 23, 2024

Shoreline Middle School music students have been invited to do a side-by-side concert with the Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra at Benaroya Hall in November.





This is a high honor and an important bit of good news coming after a string of terrible times for music students in Shoreline.





The pandemic was a killer for music students as Zoom music was untenable for most and many couldn’t assemble for lessons or rehearsals, etc. The school budget cuts have made things even more difficult for music programs.





The opportunity for any musician to perform at Benaroya Hall is very significant. The opportunity for public school middle schoolers of Shoreline to perform at Benaroya is newsworthy.









Typically the CYSO youth symphony performs their annual fall concert at Benaroya together with professional musicians, the Seattle Symphony, or with collegiate musicians. CYSO, however, is committed to bolstering the public school music programs. CYSO is one of few youth symphonies that survived the pandemic and now it is trying to pull up the school music programs.





Last year CYSO reached out to the Northshore School District choir program and this year CYSO has incorporated Shoreline Middle School music students to perform a side-by-side concert.





This is a really special opportunity for those kids, and a great example of outreach and mentorship that improves the community.



Thanks to a generous donation by a charitable arts foundation, CYSO was able to lower the ticket prices to make the concert accessible to more families.





The music students of Shoreline Schools and their families can enjoy a bit of good news and inspiration for once.





Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2pm

Tickets $17 online using the QR code Purchase tickets here

Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) performs once a year at Benaroya. The CYSO program has six levels of orchestras (Overture Strings, Sinfonette, Premiere, Camerata, Junior, and Youth). The Youth program is the highest level, filled with musicians who can play a professional symphony repertoire. Only the Youth symphony performs at Benaroya.