Take control of your aging journey: the Power of Planning

Friday, November 1, 2024


The Power of Planning: Taking Control of Your Own Aging Journey
Monday, November 4, 1-2:30pm
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Registration not required.
Cost: FREE

Presented by Wendy Nathan, B.Sc., CMC, Lead Care Manager and Certified Care Manager with Aging Wisdom and Katie Marrs, Elder Law Attorney with Brothers & Henderson, P.S.

Do you have questions about:
  • Options for long-term care if and when you need support
  • Your alternatives if you receive a diagnosis of a progressive health condition.
  • How to make sense of the myriad of resources and choices.
  • The essential legal documents that you need to have in place if you become incapacitated.
  • What legal documents you can use to make sure your wishes are carried out after your death.
  • How to manage and organize your finances if and when you are no longer able to.

