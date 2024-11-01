New T-Shirt fundraiser aims to support Shoreline-based cat rescue

Shoreline, WA — Announcing a new community-driven fundraising campaign in support of Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe), located in Ballinger Village in Shoreline.





The limited edition t-shirt campaign features commissioned artwork that captures the warmth and playfulness of cats in a design that symbolizes the safe and loving environment SAFe provides.





This exclusive collection of printed-to-order garments provides a stylish way for the community to help sustain SAFe’s mission, with 100% of profits going directly to fund critical care, shelter, and veterinary treatment for rescued cats.









Campaign Highlights

Fundraising: 100% of Profits will go directly SAFe, a 501(c)3 non-profit

Exclusive Artwork: This original design by regional illustrator Shanghee Shin celebrates the resilience and spirit of rescue cats, echoing SAFe’s mission.

Eco-Friendly Garment Production: Printed to order, each item is crafted with sustainability in mind to reduce waste.

Timeline: Orders close November 15, with early December shipping to those who order —just in time for holiday gifting.

Shoreline-based FRONT DOOR creative designed and managed this unique fundraising campaign, after learning about the SAFe funding needs at a recent Shoreline Chamber of Commerce meeting presentation by SAFe Executive Director Emily Sprong.



“Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a vital part of the Shoreline community,” said Laura Buzard of FRONT DOOR creative. “Their work to support cats in need and to connect with neighbors is remarkable, and we’re honored to contribute to their mission through this fundraiser.”

Show your support for local animals and the people who love them. Unisex and youth sizes available. Each purchase allows local residents to come together to make a meaningful difference for animals in need.Shoreline-based FRONT DOOR creative designed and managed this unique fundraising campaign, after learning about the SAFe funding needs at a recent Shoreline Chamber of Commerce meeting presentation by SAFe Executive Director Emily Sprong.Show your support for local animals and the people who love them. Unisex and youth sizes available.





Order here



About Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)



Shoreline-based SAFe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and finding loving homes for cats in need. SAFe’s impact reaches across Shoreline and the surrounding region, providing a safe place for each cat to find a forever family.



SAFe is located at Shoreline-based SAFe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and finding loving homes for cats in need. SAFe’s impact reaches across Shoreline and the surrounding region, providing a safe place for each cat to find a forever family.SAFe is located at 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155







