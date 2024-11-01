Travels with Charlie: Congratulations Diane Hettick the 2024 Community Service Awardee

Congratulations Diane!



We attended Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation annual meeting that honored Diane Hettick with their 2024 Community Service Award. Smiles from everyone all night long. Charlie napped in our car.



Because Diane helped "Travels with Charlie" become a fun project for Charlie and me over the last couple years, I feel like I know her even tho we’ve never met.





Well, I got to finally meet her on this wonderful evening.



