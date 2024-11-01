Travels with Charlie: Congratulations Diane Hettick the 2024 Community Service Awardee
Friday, November 1, 2024
Congratulations Diane!
We attended Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation annual meeting that honored Diane Hettick with their 2024 Community Service Award. Smiles from everyone all night long. Charlie napped in our car.
Because Diane helped "Travels with Charlie" become a fun project for Charlie and me over the last couple years, I feel like I know her even tho we’ve never met.
Well, I got to finally meet her on this wonderful evening.
|Kim Josund, President of LFPSF, presents Diane Hettrick with plaques
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Beautiful Plaque with Logo for
"Diane Hettrick, Editor Extraordinaire
"With appreciation from your friends at the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation"
Thanks Diane and Cheers to you,
Gordon Snyder
FYI
Here’s Diane’s History with Shoreline Area News… Give it a read.
Ten years of the Shoreline Area News 10/30/2019
