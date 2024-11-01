Travels with Charlie: Congratulations Diane Hettick the 2024 Community Service Awardee

Friday, November 1, 2024

Congratulations Diane!

We attended Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation annual meeting that honored Diane Hettick with their 2024 Community Service Award. Smiles from everyone all night long. Charlie napped in our car.

Because Diane helped "Travels with Charlie" become a fun project for Charlie and me over the last couple years, I feel like I know her even tho we’ve never met.

Well, I got to finally meet her on this wonderful evening.

Kim Josund, President of LFPSF, presents Diane Hettrick with plaques
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Beautiful Plaque with Logo for
"Diane Hettrick, Editor Extraordinaire
"With appreciation from your friends at the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation"

Thanks Diane and Cheers to you,
Gordon Snyder

FYI
Here’s Diane’s History with Shoreline Area News… Give it a read.
Ten years of the Shoreline Area News 10/30/2019


Posted by DKH at 4:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  