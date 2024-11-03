November calendar of activities at the Shoreline Teen Center
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Shoreline Teen Center
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133
South of Shorewood High School
Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at shorelinewa.gov/teens under the Teen Program Updates drop-down menu.
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities. They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.
Doors open at 2:30pm Monday - Friday. All calendar activities begin at 3:30pm. Special events on Saturdays
They stay open over breaks, and on Saturdays, but are not open during school hours.
All activities are free of charge and open to all local teens.
0 comments:
Post a Comment