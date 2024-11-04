It's illegal to steal or damage campaign signs

These signs have been damaged and removed several times.

“A person who removes or defaces lawfully placed political advertising including yard signs or billboards without authorization is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable to the same extent as a misdemeanor that is punishable under RCW 9A.20.021. The defacement or removal of each item constitutes a separate violation.”





A reader reported their signs being stolen from their cul de sac by two men driving large vehicles, presumably collecting signs from a large area.





Social media reports talk about signs being removed from an entire section along 185th in the Echo Lake / Meridian Park neighborhoods.







"We had our Bob Ferguson sign stolen a few weeks back (as did a number of neighbors). I replaced it and put it up in the tree. Last night someone stole my Harris sign that was zip tied to our fence and ripped our We Believe (women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, science etc) sign in half!"

Report these incidents to your police department and provide your security videos.





Yet every campaign season there are people - almost always males - stealing or damaging lawfully placed signs.In Lake Forest Park, a reader reports that