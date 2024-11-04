Shorewood Boys & Girls Cross Country teams head for State competition in Pasco

L to R: Back Row - Coach Uriel Lopez, Brayden Yee, Joel Rice, Aiden Witt, Tristan Crittenden, Alex Yee, Eli Graves, Max Billett, Otto Erhart, Isaiah Schuelke, Noah Raupp, Coach Joel Reese Middle Row - Cleo Dalasta, Lilah Becker, Lucy Eichelberger, Annika Crow, Maya Mirabueno, Hanna Bruno, Violet Koslowsky, Neha Adhikaram, Coach Paul Villanueva. Front - Coach Emma King, Coach Leslie Silver

Shorewood Boys & Girls Cross Country Teams qualified for the State Championships this past Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Lakewood HS in Arlington!!





The rain held off for race time, a few PRs on a soggy slick course, and Shorewood will be represented well at the State Championships in Pasco this upcoming weekend!





This is back to back years that the Boys and Girls teams have qualified for the State meet in the same year and before that the first time since 1984 in the same year.





Five of fourteen Shorewood runners ran new personal bests over a 5k course.

L to R: Tristan Crittenden, Alex Yee, Eli Graves, Otto Erhart, Max Billett, Isaiah Schuelke, Noah Raupp

The Boys team is comprised of Max Billett, Otto Erhart, Eli Graves, Alex Yee, Isaiah Schuelke, Tristan Crittenden, and Noah Raupp.





Congrats to Max Billett for winning and becoming the individual NW District 1 Champion winning with a time of 15:28.1 for a 5k race just outkicking teammate Otto Erhart (last year's District Champion and last week's WesCo South Champion). Last year Max was the WesCo South individual Champion.





Running new personal bests were Eli Graves and Isaiah Schuelke!





The Shorewood Boys placed 6 in the Top 20 and as you may be able to put together, with those outstanding efforts the Boys team secured the NW District 1 Regional Title, securing a 3-peat making them back to back to back Regional Champions and returning to the State meet!





L to R; Shorewood Girls XC: Maya Mirabueno, Lucy Eichelberger, Lilah Becker, Hanna Bruno, Violet Koslowsky, Cleo Dalasta, Annika Crow

The Girls team comprised of Violet Koslowsky, Hanna Bruno, Lucy Eichelberger, Maya Mirabueno, Annika Crow, Cleo Dalasta, and Lilah Becker placed a very close 2nd as a team to make their return to the State meet for back to back years.





Running new personal bests were Violet, Hanna, and Lilah! At this year's Regional meet the Top 28 individuals and Top 4 teams qualified for the State meet. NW District 1 (Regionals) is comprised of 14 3A schools from WesCo North, WesCo South, Northwest Leagues.





Shorewood XC and Shorecrest XC (SC girls were District Champs)

Next weekend, Shorewood & Shorecrest (their Boys and Girls Teams qualified also) will be heading to the WIAA State XC Championships in Pasco.



--Shorewood Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese







