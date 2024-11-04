Seattle detectives investigating Sunday morning homicide in Northgate neighborhood
Monday, November 4, 2024
|Seattle Police responding to homicide in North Seattle
Photo courtesy Seattle PD
By Detective Patrick Michaud
Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Mineral Springs Park Sunday morning.
Seattle Police Officers were dispatched to Mineral Springs Park in the 1500 block of N 105th St west of I-5 around 7am Sunday morning November 3, 2024.
Officers quickly determined the man had died and called homicide detectives to the scene. Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
The King County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death in the coming days.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.
