WeatherWatcher: Wind advisories announced for all areas except Seattle and vicinity Monday

Wind forecast from the National Weather Service for Monday

except greater Seattle (including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park). The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued wind advisories for Monday for most areas in the Puget Sound





However, the forecast map above indicates that west of I-5 in Shoreline will be under the same winds as Everett, Edmonds and other parts of southwest Snohomish County.





The wind advisory for Edmonds, Lynnwood and Everett vicinity, east Puget Sound Lowlands, and Tacoma area is in effect Monday at 4am until 2pm PST Monday afternoon. South winds are expected to pick up in the morning to around 20 to 30mph, with gusts reaching 35-45mph.





Typically these winds result in a few scattered power outages throughout the area, so this will likely just be one of those blustery days. We've already had a couple of windy days this fall so I suspect further tree damage will be mostly insignificant for most Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas. Main thing I'd worry about is securing any loose objects in the yard.





Rain: Tomorrow morning will start with moderate rainfall, breaking off late morning to early afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to be around a half inch of rain.





Forecast: Winds will to shift westerly to northwesterly in the afternoon and evening. After the winds change to a northwesterly direction the gusts are going to calm down to 20-30mph gusts until tapering off completely after midnight. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with chances of rain through the day and evening.





Clouds are expected to clear out by Wednesday morning and last through Thursday, giving us two full days of sunny skies and high temperatures into the low 50s. Low temperatures are dropping down into the 30's overnight for the middle of the week, with a potential for patchy frost in places on these clear nights.





Then just like most weekends this time of year, the clouds and rains return Friday, especially later in the day, with steady rain at times back in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The last two weeks of November are historically the heaviest rain average for the entire season, so we are rapidly approaching the darkest and wettest time of the year.









