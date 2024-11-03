Did you remember to change your clocks?

I'm sure you all remembered to change your clocks. It's always strange to me to see which of my clocks change by themselves and which don't. The kitchen seems to be the issue - stove, coffee pot, microwave.

I have a space heater with a clock - and I have a lot of battery operated wall clocks. It can be pretty disorienting to go from room to room - losing and gaining an hour.

Shoreline Fire wants you to check your smoke alarms and replace the batteries.

Sen. Patty Murray is pushing for a change to standard time. Maybe that will work.





