Holiday Open House and Gingerbread House Decorating at Town & Country Market December 7, 2024



On December 7, 2024, locally owned Town & Country (T&C) Market is hosting a festive Holiday Open House and Gingerbread House Decorating event at its On December 7, 2024, locally owned Town & Country (T&C) Market is hosting a festive Holiday Open House and Gingerbread House Decorating event at its Shoreline store





Holiday Open Houses





At T&C, we consider you not just our guests, but our family. This December 7th from 12-4pm, we invite you into our market – our home – to share with you some of our favorite treats of the season.





Department managers and staff will be stepping out from behind the counter to greet you with goodies to sample, festive cheer, and community spirit.





Come visit some familiar friendly faces and delight in the little joys found at your local Town & Country Market this holiday season.



Gingerbread House Decorating





Come one come all to Town & Country’s annual gingerbread house decorating!





On December 7th, for one day only, gingerbread kits will be on a can’t-miss half-price sale! Pick up one of our premium, pre-assembled kits at your local T&C and join us for some decorating fun!





We’ll provide all the icing and candies you could possibly need for decorating, plus we’ll be serving hot apple cider and festive cookies! 10am-3pm: don’t miss it!











