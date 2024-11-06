What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? November 6 - 12





LEGO® Block Party



Wednesday, November 6, 2024



2:30 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.







Game On! at the Shoreline Library



Wednesday, November 6, 2024



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.







Richmond Beach Library Book Group



Wednesday, November 6, 2024



6:30 PM - 7:30 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Book: Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie. New members are always welcome.







Shoreline CityLearn



Wednesday, November 6, 2024



7:00 PM 8:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Register Here.

This month, CityLearn goes on the road! This meeting will be at the Shoreline Library, 345 N 175th Street. Can't make it in person? Attend via Zoom!





The Regional Crisis Response Agency builds on the success of the RADAR program, first launched in Shoreline in 2017. RCR now provides behavioral health Crisis Response through the 911 system through a collaboration between north King County Cities. Services provided by RCR are person-centered, focused on compassionate and immediate crisis response, de-escalation, resource referral, and follow-up. This is an opportunity to learn more about how RCR serves the community.







CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.







Preschool Story Time



Thursday, November 7, 2024



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Richmond Beach Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your preschooler’s early literacy skills. Ages 3 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.







Thanksgiving Sides Taste-Off at Shoreline Town & Country Market



Thursday, November 7, 2024



12:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



Join us on November 7th to sample all the delicious and festive sides our deli is offering this Thanksgiving. Sides are available a la carte, or as part of our holiday pre-orders here: Holiday Pre-Orders - Town & Country Markets Inc. Try them all and find a new favorite for your holiday table!







Sip and Paint, Travel Paintings, with Laura Brewer



Thursday, November 7, 2024



7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Sign up

Bring your favorite 8" x 11" photo from your travels or a photo of your wishlist travel spot. Laura will show you how to transform your photo into a beautiful acrylic painting. Laura Brewer, from Art Adventures with Laura, is a local artist and teacher of many years. All supplies will be included for only $50, and the first glass is on us! Worried about your skill level? Laura is a pro at helping artists and artist-in-the-making explore their talent and improve their skills. All while having a great time.





Talk Time Class



Friday, November 8, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Learn about your 2025 Medicare options at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center



Friday, November 8, 2024



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM



MedAdvise Licensed Broker, Carrie Hagel. will discuss the 2025 changes to Medicare options in a session on November 8, 2024. Free, but registration required due to limited space. Call the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to reserve your seat 206-365-1536.







Student / Faculty Short Film Showcase



Friday, November 8, 2024



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Special event announcement! Shoreline Community College's Theater and Film Arts department is presenting a student/faculty short film showcase. Admission is free and pizza and other light refreshments will be provided.







RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center



Friday, November 8, 2024



6:30 PM - 9:30 PM



Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is thrilled to host RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.



$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission. The chance to win great prizes, including cash! Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer and wine. $10 bingo cards will be paid for at the door with cash or check.







Story Time with Ben Clanton and Andy Chou Musser at Ridgecrest Books



Sunday, November 10, 2024



11:00 AM - 12:30 PM



We are so excited to be hosting Ben Clanton, the beloved creator of the Narwhal and Jelly series, and his co-author, Andy Chou Musser, author/illustrator of Home Under the Stars and Trees of the Pacific Northwest, for a story time featuring their latest book, "Paint with Ploof"! Ben and Andy will follow up story time with a drawing demonstration and book signing! No tickets required.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, November 12, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Book selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.