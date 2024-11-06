SHORELINE: I-5 overnight closures this week
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Sound Transit contractor crews will work in Shoreline for the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project this week.
The work involves the following closures:
- The two right lanes on northbound I-5 between NE 175th and 189th streets from 10:30pm to 5am nightly Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Friday morning, Nov. 8.
- The two right lanes on southbound I-5 between NE 205th and 195th streets from 11pm to 5am nightly Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Friday morning, Nov. 8.
- The NE 175th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, until 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
