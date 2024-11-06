Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Traffic Engineer – Regional Operations (WMS Band 3)





As the Assistant Region Traffic Engineer, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing WSDOT’s nationally recognized Freeway Operations Program, which includes traffic management software development and maintenance, and Traffic Management Center (TMC) and Incident Response (IR) operations.









To achieve program success, this position directly manages a multimillion-dollar budget in operational and capital funding, including management of a multimillion-dollar fleet and facilities. The Assistant Region Traffic Engineer leads a combined staff of engineers, technicians, highway maintenance workers and IT personnel, working from multiple locations within the Region. Staff are represented by two unions, as well as several are in non-represented positions. A portion of the workforce covers 24/7 TMC operations.



If you are interested in taking on this rewarding challenge, we invite you to apply to lead this exciting and highly successful multimillion-dollar program, joining a diverse team of outstanding staff, technicians, and engineers to deliver the safety of the transportation infrastructure system throughout the region.



Job description and application





This leadership position is also responsible for highway maintenance of traffic control devices including striping, pavement markings and signage. The successful candidate will have background and experience with providing strategic direction and managing multiple organizations, programs, and projects, as well as have the technical expertise to lead innovation in these critical WSDOT functions.To achieve program success, this position directly manages a multimillion-dollar budget in operational and capital funding, including management of a multimillion-dollar fleet and facilities. The Assistant Region Traffic Engineer leads a combined staff of engineers, technicians, highway maintenance workers and IT personnel, working from multiple locations within the Region. Staff are represented by two unions, as well as several are in non-represented positions. A portion of the workforce covers 24/7 TMC operations.If you are interested in taking on this rewarding challenge, we invite you to apply to lead this exciting and highly successful multimillion-dollar program, joining a diverse team of outstanding staff, technicians, and engineers to deliver the safety of the transportation infrastructure system throughout the region.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$116,726.00 - $149,637.00 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced engineer looking for career advancement into a unique transportation leadership role as the Assistant Region Traffic Engineer located in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle.