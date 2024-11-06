Cruise around Seattle on Argosy Christmas Ship with Shoreline Recreation

Argosy Christmas ship cruise

Join Shoreline Recreation as we cruise around Seattle on the Argosy Christmas Ship enjoying carolers, light displays and other festivities. Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 3:30-8:30pm.





Hop aboard the Argosy Christmas Ship and cruise around Lake Washington enjoying festive lights and choir performances.





We’ll be followed by a parade of decorated boats as we sail by onshore festivities from several different lakeside communities including the bonfire celebration at Matthews Beach.





Drinks and food available for purchase aboard the ship with indoor and outdoor seating. Transportation, trip leader and boat tour included.



#8261 Sa 12/21 3:30pm – 8:30pm

Instructor: Michael Young

Location: Spartan Recreation Center, Parking Lot

Fees: $71 Res/$85 Non-Res

Adults







