State Parks updating camping, moorage fees
Sunday, August 11, 2024
|Deception Pass photo by Wayne Pridemore
OLYMPIA – Aug. 8, 2024 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is updating its camping and moorage fees for 2025 to support its operations amid inflation impacts and rising costs.
The camping fee changes will take effect on May 15, 2025, and the moorage fee changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2025. Because visitors can make reservations up to nine months in advance, on Aug. 15, 2024, campers will see the new fees reflected when they make reservations for May 15, 2025, and beyond.
Under the new fee rates, standard campsite costs will increase between $3 to $5, partial utility campsite will increase $5 to $6 and full-utility sites will increase $6. This proposal does not change primitive site fees, which would remain $12, or roofed accommodation fees, which vary.
Daily watercraft launching fees will increase to a flat rate of $7, daily moorage per foot charges will increase to $1, daily moorage minimums and buoy moorage will increase to $23, annual moorage per foot charges will increase to $7 and annual moorage minimums will increase to $80.
The proposed change was presented at the April 10 work session held by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Parks Director Diana Dupuis approved the proposal on April 29.
Understanding finances impact equitable access to the outdoors, the agency takes any fee increase very seriously. Since the last camping fee change, inflation has increased by more than 20 percent, while infrastructure maintenance needs have also increased. From fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2023, the agency’s utility costs increased by 37 percent.
Reduced-rate camping is provided to those eligible through five discount pass programs, equating to roughly 17 percent of the value of the camping we provide.
Background
Parks manages more than 6,400 campsites and 40 marine parks across the state, as well as more than 8,500 feet of moorage in Puget Sound. The agency is funded from a mix of state revenue and user fees, with user fee revenue making up roughly two-thirds of its operating budget. Parks depends on visitor fees to maintain camping and moorage infrastructure and provide a high level of customer service and recreational access.
