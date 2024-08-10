Billboards inform Puget Sound citizens of nuclear weapons stockpiled in their backyard
|Billboard in Lake Forest Park - 20 miles from largest concentration of deployed nukes
in the world. Photo by Karol Milner
Included in the five advertisements are maps showing the proximity of the cities and billboards in Everett, Lake Forest Park, Seattle, and Tacoma—to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, homeport for 8 of the Navy’s 14 Trident nuclear-powered submarines.
The billboards serve as a public service announcement—informing the reader of the exact number of miles they are at that exact location, to the largest concentration of deployed nuclear weapons in the world.
Pat Moriarity, the artist commissioned by Ground Zero to produce the billboards stated,
"I have lived in Kitsap County for 24 years, so I've been long aware of the Bangor sub base. But until recently I never really understood the true extent of just how many nuclear weapons were stockpiled so close to my home.
"I'd like to think if my neighbors knew, they would be concerned about getting rid of them. As a species we need to evolve past this mutual assured destruction mentality. It's like the scariest staring contest you can imagine.”
The cartoon style billboards by Pat Moriarity are the second of a series of cartoon billboards that show the proximity of communities across Washington State to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.
Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is homeport to the largest concentration of deployed nuclear warheads in the world. The nuclear warheads are deployed on Trident D-5 missiles on SSBN submarines and are stored in an underground nuclear weapons storage facility on the base.
Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action has also joined with Pax Christi USA to purchase five billboards that will begin on August 19, 2024 for four weeks with a message from Pope Francis, declaring that nuclear weapons are illegal and immoral. The sign, designed by Pax Christi USA, also demands that nuclear weapons be eliminated in the Puget Sound region.
There are eight Trident SSBN submarines deployed at Bangor Six Trident SSBN submarines are deployed on the East Coast at Kings Bay, Georgia.
One Trident submarine carries the destructive force of over 1,000 Hiroshima bombs (the Hiroshima bomb was 15 kilotons).
|Bangor to Lake Forest Park - 20 miles
Each Trident submarine was originally equipped for 24 Trident missiles. In 2015-2017 four missile tubes were deactivated on each submarine as a result of the New START Treaty. Currently, each Trident submarine deploys with 20 D-5 missiles and about 90 nuclear warheads (an average of 4-5 warheads per missile). The warheads are either the W76-1 90-kiloton warheads, W88 455-kiloton warheads, or W-76-2 8-kiloton warheads.
The Navy in early 2020 started deploying the new W76-2 low-yield warhead (approximately eight kilotons) on select ballistic submarine missiles at Bangor (following initial deployment in the Atlantic in December 2019). The warhead was deployed to deter Russian first use of tactical nuclear weapons, dangerously creating a lower threshold for the use of U.S. strategic nuclear weapons.
Comic Book artist Pat Moriarity, who created the cartoon style billboard near his home in Port Orchard, is an award-winning internationally known artist.
Hans M. Kristensen is the expert source for the statement, “Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor… with largest concentration of deployed nuclear weapons in the world.” (See cited source material here and here .) Mr. Kristensen is director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists where he provides the public with analysis and background information about the status of nuclear forces and the role of nuclear weapons.
- Evergreen Way and north of Lake St, Everett WA
- Bothell Way and south of NE 149th St, Lake Forest Park WA
- Stewart St and west of Minor Ave, Seattle WA
- Pacific Ave and north of S 72nd St, Tacoma WA
- 6th Ave and west of N Mason Ave, Tacoma,WA
- Mukilteo Speedway (Highway 525) and north of Bernie Webber Dr
- Bothell Way and south of NE 149th St, Lake Forest Park WA
- Denny Way between Taylor Ave and Vine St, Seattle WA
- Center St and east of S Madison St, Tacoma WA
- 6th Ave between S Trafton St and State St, Tacoma,WA
BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES
