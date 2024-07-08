June real estate market report

Monday, July 8, 2024

In Shoreline, the real estate market has experienced notable changes.

Year-over-year, closed sales transactions decreased by 26%, and the median price saw a slight decrease of 0.7%. 

Comparing month-over-month data, June observed a 20% drop in the number of sales, from 48 in May to 40 in June. 

Additionally, the median price declined by 11%, from $900,000 in May to $800,000 in June.

As of June 30, 2024, there were 63 active listings in Shoreline, with a median list price of $949,000. 

With the current rate of sales, it will take just over 1.5 months to sell all the available homes, indicating a market that continues to favor sellers.


