Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region Tribal Liaison (TPS4)





This role acts as the primary WSDOT Northwest Region (NWR) contact for tribal communication throughout all phases of planning, project development, construction, and maintenance, including the fish passage program.





The liaison supports compliance with federal and state directives and laws, as well as agency policies, on tribal consultation. The liaison collaborates with Region Environmental Coordinators, Environmental Managers, Project Engineers, Planners, and WSDOT Headquarters staff in developing program and project-specific tribal consultation plans.









Job description and application





This position is vital in promoting a respectful, diverse, and inclusive work environment while ensuring projects meet regulatory standards and enhance community and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$80,438 – $108,158 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Northwest Region Tribal Liaison (Transportation Planning Specialist 4) to manage strategic tribal coordination, consultation, and policy development for the Region’s interactions with Tribes.