Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region Tribal Liaison (TPS4)

Friday, July 19, 2024

WSDOT
Northwest Region Tribal Liaison (TPS4)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$80,438 – $108,158 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Northwest Region Tribal Liaison (Transportation Planning Specialist 4) to manage strategic tribal coordination, consultation, and policy development for the Region’s interactions with Tribes. 

This role acts as the primary WSDOT Northwest Region (NWR) contact for tribal communication throughout all phases of planning, project development, construction, and maintenance, including the fish passage program. 

The liaison supports compliance with federal and state directives and laws, as well as agency policies, on tribal consultation. The liaison collaborates with Region Environmental Coordinators, Environmental Managers, Project Engineers, Planners, and WSDOT Headquarters staff in developing program and project-specific tribal consultation plans. 

This position is vital in promoting a respectful, diverse, and inclusive work environment while ensuring projects meet regulatory standards and enhance community and economic vitality.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  