Invasive plant removal at Richmond Beach Community Park on July 24, 2024
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Join us again as we continue to clear away invasive plants from Richmond Beach Community Park (adjacent to the Richmond Beach Library) on Wednesday, July 24th from 10am to 12pm.
This work party will be our last until fall - so please join us if you can! It shouldn’t get too hot, as the area we will be working in is shady. Please bring a water bottle, and work gloves. All other tools will be provided.
This is our fourth work party at Richmond Beach Community Park, coordinated through the City of Shoreline Forest Steward Program. Since April, we have gained a solid foothold on the slope alongside the staircase. Thank you volunteers!
Please RSVP through the Green Shoreline Partnership webpage or you can contact Rachel with questions by emailing rachelmiller811@gmail.com
