Planning Commission Meeting Thursday, June 6, 2024
Monday, June 10, 2024
By Pam Cross
The Planning Commission Regular Meeting was held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.
Commissioners Present: Christopher Mosier (chair), Leslie Brinson, (Vice Chair),Julie Povick, Bradley Cabe, Mei-shiou Lin, and Colt Fry
Absent Commissioner Lauren Hadley (excused)
Staff Presentation by
LAND USE
The City of Shoreline provides the following definition:
Because this is a 20 year vision it is one of the most important times to have your say in what Shoreline will look like two decades from now. Changes to the Comprehensive Plan are possible once a year, but they can be difficult to incorporate.
In reviewing the Commissioners’ comments, there were some common themes: Focusing on growth near transit buildings on the existing city and regional strategies of keeping people and jobs near transit will minimize the use of private vehicles and will maximize our investment around transit/light rail. It is thought that future growth areas may emerge over time when we would consider incorporating middle housing and neighborhood commercial centers.
HOUSING
The scope of housing in comprehensive plans has expanded dramatically. It’s no longer just about the number of units, but now we are taking a deeper analysis to address people's needs and incomes. Shoreline will be looking into an affordable housing plan, including planning, funding and budget.
Other areas that will be discussed are uses for vacant and underutilized land, short term rentals, and height and design transitions between developments. These are just a few of the areas that will be looked into.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Residents have stated they would like more shopping and dining opportunities in Shoreline.
Other topics briefly touched on included:
DISCUSSION POINTS
The Planning Commission Regular Meeting was held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.
Commissioners Present: Christopher Mosier (chair), Leslie Brinson, (Vice Chair),Julie Povick, Bradley Cabe, Mei-shiou Lin, and Colt Fry
Absent Commissioner Lauren Hadley (excused)
Staff Presentation by
- Andrew Bauer, Planning Director
- Elise Keim, Planning Manager
- Steve Szafran, Senior Planner
- Julie Ainsworth-Taylor, Assistant City Attorney
- Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
- Emily Larson, Ota
LAND USE
The City of Shoreline provides the following definition:
Because this is a 20 year vision it is one of the most important times to have your say in what Shoreline will look like two decades from now. Changes to the Comprehensive Plan are possible once a year, but they can be difficult to incorporate.
In reviewing the Commissioners’ comments, there were some common themes: Focusing on growth near transit buildings on the existing city and regional strategies of keeping people and jobs near transit will minimize the use of private vehicles and will maximize our investment around transit/light rail. It is thought that future growth areas may emerge over time when we would consider incorporating middle housing and neighborhood commercial centers.
HOUSING
The scope of housing in comprehensive plans has expanded dramatically. It’s no longer just about the number of units, but now we are taking a deeper analysis to address people's needs and incomes. Shoreline will be looking into an affordable housing plan, including planning, funding and budget.
Other areas that will be discussed are uses for vacant and underutilized land, short term rentals, and height and design transitions between developments. These are just a few of the areas that will be looked into.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Residents have stated they would like more shopping and dining opportunities in Shoreline.
Other topics briefly touched on included:
- auto-dependent uses such as drive throughs. Can this be done on a policy level? They will have to talk to the business community. Drive-throughs are a salvation to parents
- The large number of lots under Homeowners Associations control. Many of them appear to limit middle housing. The City may have to work with HOAs to include middle housing opportunities
DISCUSSION POINTS
- If you rent low income housing without individual utility metering, you cannot qualify for a discount from the utilities themselves
- Late fees for rent need to be capped
- Short term rentals need regulations but do not impact affordable housing
- We could add regulations for utilities and parking instead of outlawing them
- Short term rentals change the nature of a residential neighborhood and we make them register as a business with low tax benefits.
- Not everybody wants to live in apartments
- A lot of people want to live near the light rail. Everybody wants different things
- People want choices where they live
- The things that we're making money from are some of the things that our residents say they don't necessarily like about the city
- We have a lot of rhetoric throughout our comprehensive plan that talks about creating a pedestrian oriented city and also fixing aurora but we are still very car dependent.
- We’ve talked about pedestrian access, but we’re not really getting it
- We need accessible parking so that someone who can’t walk very far
- Our transportation department needs to look at street Parking or loading zones for out of town people to support our commercial enterprises
- We’re not going to get rid of parking entirely - It’s just not possible. But we could reduce it in many areas
- How are HOAs and our regulations going to interact?
0 comments:
Post a Comment