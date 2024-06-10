Planning Commission Meeting Thursday, June 6, 2024

Because this is a 20 year vision it is one of the most important times to have your say in what Shoreline will look like two decades from now. Changes to the Comprehensive Plan are possible once a year, but they can be difficult to incorporate.In reviewing the Commissioners’ comments, there were some common themes: Focusing on growth near transit buildings on the existing city and regional strategies of keeping people and jobs near transit will minimize the use of private vehicles and will maximize our investment around transit/light rail. It is thought that future growth areas may emerge over time when we would consider incorporating middle housing and neighborhood commercial centers.HOUSINGThe scope of housing in comprehensive plans has expanded dramatically. It’s no longer just about the number of units, but now we are taking a deeper analysis to address people's needs and incomes. Shoreline will be looking into an affordable housing plan, including planning, funding and budget.