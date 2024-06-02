Planning Commission meeting Thursday, June 6, 2024

From left: Christopher Mosier (behind), Julie Povick, Bradley Cabe, Leslie Brinson, Mei-shiou Lin, Lauren Hadley, and Colt Fry. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting. (See Links at end of this article.)



This meeting is an update to their May 16 meeting. You can see the summary of the last May meeting in the link below.



The 2024 Comprehensive Plan update is now at a stage where development of draft goals and policies and supporting analysis are underway. The Planning Commission will play a key role in providing input and feedback on this work throughout most of the rest of this year.





This meeting the Planning Commission will have an opportunity to discuss their comments on three draft elements of the Comprehensive Plan Update: Land Use, Housing and Economic Development.



Land Use Designation



Land use designations will need to change as part of implementing middle housing.They will consider focusing on future growth near transit, cafes and other neighborhood commercial uses such as cafes, coffee shops, and pubs.









Housing



The City will need to do more as the need for housing, particularly affordable housing, grows. This meeting will consider the issues of affordable housing, vacant and underutilized land, Regulations and housing, Cost and Supply to clarify unwritten or vague administrative procedures and policies, as well as Short term rentals impact on housing availability



Economic Development



Encouraging local iconic growth and development through consideration of: neighborhood smaller commercial spaces; opportunities to enhance the future of Aurora Ave N and the Town Center; capitalizing on Shoreline’s greatest natural asset the Puget Sound shoreline; enhancing tourism and recreation; looking for opportunities to enhance tourism and recreation; reinvesting in North City and Ballinger.



Source: the Planning Commission staff report.



LINKS



AGENDA 06/06/24

STAFF REPORT 06/06/24

MEETING 5/16/24 REPORT Remote meeting links:

Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment

Submit Written Public Comment

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 812 6102 3492

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81261023492

The June 6th Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.