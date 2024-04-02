The Water-Friendly Garden - class April 10, 2024

Come learn how to grow healthy living soils for drought resistance and happy plants!



Wednesday, April 10, 2024

6:30–8:00 pm

at North City Water District

1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline

Click for directions >



Water plays a critical role in how our gardens grow, particularly in the dry summers. Water is also critical for living soil organisms to stay active and abundant, the true foundation of healthy gardens and a living planet. Wednesday, April 10, 20246:30–8:00 pmat North City Water District1519 NE 177th Street in ShorelineWater plays a critical role in how our gardens grow, particularly in the dry summers. Water is also critical for living soil organisms to stay active and abundant, the true foundation of healthy gardens and a living planet.





The steps we take to grow healthy living soils are the same steps we take to mitigate and even help our gardens thrive during dry conditions. By starting with growing healthy soil, any gardener can drought-proof their garden to grow more with less water.



Learn how to plant a water friendly garden, catch and keep the water that’s available, and maximize the benefits of organic matter to grow healthy living soil and plants all year round.





Class is free, but you must register to attend.

Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or

call our office at 206.362.8100. Ea Murphy About The Presenter



is a soil scientist and author of Building Soil: A Down-to-Earth Approach (Cool Springs Press, 2015). Ea (Elizabeth) Murphy is a soil scientist and author of Building Soil: A Down-to-Earth Approach (Cool Springs Press, 2015).





Her passion for growing food led to a master’s degree from University of California, Davis, where she researched the fundamentals of soil organic matter and sustainable ways to improve it.





She has worked on farms, with urban gardens, in environmental restoration, in agro-ecological research, and for Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program.





With twenty years of hands-on practical experience and the latest research in soil health to back her up, she shares the simple truth that to grow more, we need to do less.





Based in Tacoma, Washington, Ea spends her time digging in community gardens, enjoying the year-round harvest of a living soil, and empowering others to bring soil to life, wherever they are.





