In Shoreline, sales are down by 27.5% compared to last year, yet the median price has increased by almost 8% to $814,386.





Homes that are well-presented and appropriately priced continue to attract significant interest, sometimes resulting in multiple offers.





Notably, amidst the market fluctuations, the average ratio of sales price to list price stood at 104.5% in March, indicating strong demand despite the challenging market and high interest rates.





--Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere