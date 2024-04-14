Shoreline Police capture car thief using a helicopter and LoJack

KCSO vehicles box in the suspect vehicle

Photo courtesy KCSO



This week Shoreline and Metro officers apprehended a suspect in possession of a stolen Toyota.





Thanks to the KCSO Guardian One helicopter and the use of LoJack technology , officers were able to track down this SUV vehicle and arrest the driver without incident.





They turned in to the parking lot of the Family Pancake House on SR99 in Edmonds, just north of the King county / Shoreline border and were quickly boxed in by half a dozen KCSO vehicles.





The vehicle has been returned to the owner.







