Goat herd hired for regular gig at Pan Terra Pump Station in Shoreline
Sunday, April 14, 2024
|Pan Terra Pump Station at 185th and Dayton
Map courtesy City of Shoreline
Our favorite goat herd has been hired for a regular gig at the Pan Terra Pump Station (see map - I'd never heard of it either).
|Steep hills are perfect for goats
N 185th and Dayton Ave N
Weather permitting, Ed Portnow and Earth Craft Services goats will be at the pump station at N 185th and Dayton Ave N once a month on either the first or second Monday of the month.
Fortunately there is room for a few cars to pull off the street.
--Diane Hettrick
