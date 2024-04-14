Goat herd hired for regular gig at Pan Terra Pump Station in Shoreline

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Pan Terra Pump Station at 185th and Dayton
Map courtesy City of Shoreline

Our favorite goat herd has been hired for a regular gig at the Pan Terra Pump Station (see map - I'd never heard of it either).

Steep hills are perfect for goats
N 185th and Dayton Ave N

Weather permitting, Ed Portnow and Earth Craft Services goats will be at the pump station at N 185th and Dayton Ave N once a month on either the first or second Monday of the month.

Fortunately there is room for a few cars to pull off the street.

--Diane Hettrick


