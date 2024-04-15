Shoreline Rotary meets April 17, 2024 in person and on Zoom

Monday, April 15, 2024

Meeting is in building 9000 "student union" on this map

Join Shoreline Rotary for a hybrid meeting on Zoom and in-person with coffee and donuts at the In-Person part on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2024, in the Quiet Dining Room in Building 9000, the Pagoda Union Building at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Enter Campus through the main gate off Greenwood Ave N. Parking is available in the Visitor, Staff, and Student parking lots to your immediate left as you pass the bus stop and turn up the hill. Parking passes are currently NOT required.

Speakers will be members Clarita Bhat and Bill MacCully, who will share updates regarding the Rotary International and Club Foundations.

Although masks are now optional, our club policy is to encourage those who feel they need to continue to wear masks to do so, either inside or outside in groups.

You may arrive as early as 7:00am at the college location.

ZOOM Instructions

Shoreline Rotary Club Meeting
Time: Zoom will open at 7:15am

Join Zoom Meeting following this link

Or enter Meeting ID and Passcode as prompted.

Meeting ID: 896 9854 5411
Passcode: 255516

Or you can call in on your phone and follow the instructions for entering the Meeting ID and Passcode:
+1-253-215-8782 US - local


